Warning 16049: Product Support Failed

The Package Builder support for [component product name] failed to load and has been disabled in this instance of NI Package Builder.

Why does this warning occur?

Package Builder includes support for various applications that is loaded at application startup. There was a problem loading support for this application. Without the support, source items with extensions associated with the application cannot discover dependencies, and options specific to that application will be unavailable.

How do I resolve this warning?

Refer to the message details for more information on the underlying cause. Refer to the help for information on the requirements for the application support.