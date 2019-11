Warning 16035: No Auto-Incremented Versions To Save

The solution was saved but no packages had auto-incremented versions.

Why does this warning occur?

You specified the -save command line option, which will save the solution with changes to package versions that result from a successful build of the package. However, none of the package versions changed.

How do I resolve this warning?

If you expected the version of a package to change as a result of the build and the build succeeded, ensure that the Version to increment property of the package is set to Patch or Build.