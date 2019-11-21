Error -19057: VI Namespace Mismatch

The following VIs do not have the expected qualified name:

Why does this error occur?

This error occurs when a VI in the distribution is expected by the caller to be part of one namespace, but the VI claims to be in another. LabVIEW namespaces include project libraries, packed project libraries, and LabVIEW classes.

When a VI is part of a LabVIEW namespace, LabVIEW qualifies the VI name with the namespace name to avoid cross-linking. A qualified name includes the filename and the qualified name of the owning namespace. For example, if you build a VI named caller.vi that includes a subVI named init.vi that library1.lvlib owns, the qualified name that LabVIEW records when you save caller.vi is library1.lvlib:init.vi. However, if you move caller.vi into library2.lvlib, and caller.vi is not resaved in LabVIEW, caller.vi will be broken since it is still expecting the VI name of 'library1.lvlib:init.vi' .

How do I resolve this error?

Open the specified VIs and their callers to resolve the namespace mismatch. LabVIEW may prompt you to find dependent VIs. In this case, browse to the path of the intended dependency. Be careful to choose the correct instance of the VI name, since multiple different copies of the VI may be present on the system. You may need to open the namespace files specified in the LabVIEW error, and add or remove VIs from these namespaces as directed. After all VIs are open, ensure that no VIs are broken due to namespace conflicts, then save all the VIs.