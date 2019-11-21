Error -19006: Broken VIs

The following VIs are broken:
Why does this error occur?
One or more VIs included in the deployment are not executable.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Open the specified VIs in the active version of the LabVIEW development environment, launch the Errors List dialog box, and resolve all the issues listed.
- In some cases, you might have to deploy VIs that are broken, such as when you use the VIs listed as template VIs for scripting. In the TestStand Options dialog box, disable the Check for Broken VIs option.