Error -16071: Cannot Change File Attribute

An error occurred while removing the read-only attribute from the following file: '{0}'.

Why does this error occur?

While updating paths in staged files, NI Package Builder removes the read-only flag from files when necessary to make changes to the files. An error occurred while changing the read-only attribute.

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that you run NI Package Builder as an administrator. Delete the contents of the output directory, and build the package again.