Error -16064: On-Disk Installer Missing Product

The on-disk installer does not contain the specified product(s). Location: '[on-disk installer path]'.

Why does this error occur?

The on-disk installer loaded does not contain the specified product(s).

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that the on-disk installer has all the specified products, and that the on-disk installer at the specified location is the correct installer.