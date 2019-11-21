The Package Builder tool bar contains the following options:
|Option
|Function
|Opens an existing solution (.pbs).
|Saves the solution.
|Builds all packages for the current solution.
|Builds all installers and repositories for the current solution.
|Builds all packages, installers, and repositories for the current solution.
|Specifies options for any LabVIEW VIs included in your package and options for whether to use a TestStand environment file when creating a package using TestStand files. Refer to TestStand Options for more information.