Including a TestStand Sequence File or Workspace and Its Dependencies in a Package

NI Package Builder supports discovering dependent sequence files, code modules, and other required files when TestStand .seq or .tsw files are used as input files. The below steps assume you have already installed TestStand 2019 (or later) and the corresponding TestStand Support Package.
When you add a file with dependencies to the Editor pane, Package Builder attempts to preserve the existing source file and directory structure. For example, dropping a sequence file that has a dependent file located in a directory next to it in the local file system will place the dependent file in a target directory with the same name next to the target location of the sequence file. Additionally, a dependent file found in a target root directory on the local file system is placed in the target root directory of the package regardless of the drop location of the sequence file.
Package Builder updates dependency file paths specified in sequence files to ensure that code modules and other dependencies will be found on the target computer. However, Package Builder cannot update the path if you change the target root directory of a dependent file. A build warning will indicate any cases where Package Builder cannot update file paths to dependent files in your sequence files. If you do not want Package Builder to make any changes to your sequence file, select the file in the Editor and uncheck Process during staging in the Properties pane. In this case, you will need to ensure that the TestStand search directories you deploy will allow sequence files to find their dependencies.