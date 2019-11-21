Including a TestStand Sequence File or Workspace and Its Dependencies in a Package

Package Builder updates dependency file paths specified in sequence files to ensure that code modules and other dependencies will be found on the target computer. However, Package Builder cannot update the path if you change the target root directory of a dependent file. A build warning will indicate any cases where Package Builder cannot update file paths to dependent files in your sequence files. If you do not want Package Builder to make any changes to your sequence file, select the file in the Editor and uncheck Process during staging in the Properties pane. In this case, you will need to ensure that the TestStand search directories you deploy will allow sequence files to find their dependencies.