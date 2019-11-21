Output Pane

Use the Output pane to view processes that are in-progress or completed. These changes also appear as events in the log file. Any errors or warnings which show up in the Errors and Warnings pane will also show up in the Output pane, but they are formatted differently.

Icon Action Details Toggle Time Stamps Use to show or hide time stamps for all operations. Toggle Additional Details Use to turn on verbose descriptions of logged events. Toggle Word Wrap Use to wrap text to the next line. Clear Log Use to clear the log. This does not affect the contents of the log file.