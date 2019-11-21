Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Table Of Contents

Installers and Repositories Pane

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: November 20, 2019

Use the Installers and Repositories pane to add, remove, or deploy feeds or installers or to add a package to a feed or installer.

Icon Action Details
New Installer or Repository Use to add either a new local repository or a new package installer.
Delete Selected Installers and Repositories Use to remove a selected installer or repository from your solution.
Add Packages Use to add a package dependency using the Add Dependency to Package ‘<PackageName>’ dialog.
Remove Selected Packages Use to delete the currently selected package.
Build Installers and Repositories Use to build all packages (including dependent files and other packages) included in the currently open solution file.
Open Output Location Use to open the output file location in Windows Explorer.
Expand All Use to expand all collapsed feeds and installers.
Collapse All Use to collapse all expanded feeds and installers.

Recently Viewed Topics