Use the Installers and Repositories pane to add, remove, or deploy feeds or installers or to add a package to a feed or installer.
|Icon
|Action
|Details
|New Installer or Repository
|Use to add either a new local repository or a new package installer.
|Delete Selected Installers and Repositories
|Use to remove a selected installer or repository from your solution.
|Add Packages
|Use to add a package dependency using the Add Dependency to Package ‘<PackageName>’ dialog.
|Remove Selected Packages
|Use to delete the currently selected package.
|Build Installers and Repositories
|Use to build all packages (including dependent files and other packages) included in the currently open solution file.
|Open Output Location
|Use to open the output file location in Windows Explorer.
|Expand All
|Use to expand all collapsed feeds and installers.
|Collapse All
|Use to collapse all expanded feeds and installers.