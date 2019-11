Information 19438: Cannot Read DLL Dependencies

Cannot read DLL dependencies because the bitness of the deployment utility does not match the bitness of the DLL.

Why does this information occur?

The DLLs the message specifies do not match the bitness of NI Package Builder and cannot be loaded to determine their dependencies.

How do I resolve this information?

Recompile the DLLs so they are the same bitness as the deployment utility. Alternatively, make sure that the deployment includes all the required dependencies for the DLLs and that code modules are called by a separate process that can load the files.