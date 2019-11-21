Information 19436: Merge Failed Loose VIs With Multiple Destinations

Could not consolidate because the deployment installs files to multiple installation destinations.
Why does this information occur?
NI Package Builder is distributing files to more than one destination. NI Package Builder creates one LabVIEW project to distribute files for every installation destination and cannot consolidate files if the deployment has multiple destinations.
How do I resolve this information?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Move all the files to the same destination. Use the Build Preview view on the Distributed Files tab to select the destination root and change all the files in it.
- Resolving this issue might improve build time. However, this issue will not cause any problems.