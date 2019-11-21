Information 19415: LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because Projects Contain Different Conditional Disable Symbols

Could not consolidate LabVIEW projects because conditional disable symbols defined in the project are different for the following LabVIEW projects:

Why does this information occur?

NI Package Builder could not consolidate projects because one or more projects had different values for the same conditional disable symbols.

How do I resolve this information?