Warning 16603: LabVIEW NXG Project Failed To Load

LabVIEW NXG [LabVIEW NXG version (e.g. 5.0, 6.0)] failed to load the LabVIEW NXG project (.lvproject).

Why does this warning occur?

Expand the details of the warning for more details.

How do I resolve this warning?

Refer to the message details for details why LabVIEW NXG was unable to load the project. You can also open the project in the specified version of LabVIEW NXG to aid in diagnosing the issue.