Warning 16601: LabVIEW NXG Not Installed

Unable to load the LabVIEW NXG support required to include the LabVIEW NXG dependencies.

Why does this warning occur?

A supported version of LabVIEW NXG might not be installed.

How do I resolve this warning?

Please install LabVIEW NXG 4.0 or newer.