Info 16502: Python Virtual Directories are Specified in TestStand Steps

Steps which use the python adapter can optionally specify a specific virtual environment directory to use for execution. NI Package Builder will detect these directories, but will not automatically include them in the deployment.
Ensure that you include these directories in the distribution. If the directories are specified using a relative path, ensure that you deploy the files in the directory to the same location relative to the sequence file.