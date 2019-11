Info 16065: Process During Staging Option Not Selected for Files

The Process During Staging option is not selected for one or more files.

Why does this info occur?

The files listed in the message details are not processed for additional dependencies. If you intended to include these files without processing their dependencies, you can ignore this message.

How do I resolve this info?

If any of the specified files should be processed, select the file in the Editor, then ensure that the 'Process During Staging' option is selected. Refer to the Editor Pane help topic for additional information.