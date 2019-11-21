Warning 16061: Discover Not Performed on Missing Input Items

Discovery could not be performed on missing input items.
Why does this warning occur?
Discovery failed for the following input items because the file could not be found on disk.
How do I resolve this warning?
Perform one or more of the following actions:
- If the missing input item is no longer required, remove it from the Input pane by selecting it, right-clicking, and choosing 'Remove Selection'.
- If the missing input item is still required, make sure that the input item is present on the file system or right-click the item and select 'Find Missing Input Item on Disk' to update the location, then run discovery again.