Warning 16060: Distribution Item In NI Directory

The package contains items for which the destination is a protected directory. Items should not be installed to protected directories.

Why does this warning occur?

One or more items has a destination that is in a protected directory. This might occur if the protected directories file was updated to include a new directory after the item was placed at that destination in the package. Or it might occur if the system that the solution file was created on had a different list of protected directories than the current system.

How do I resolve this warning?

Move the items to a new destination in the package that is not a protected directory.