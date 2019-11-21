Info 16021: Settings Updated From Package Architecture Change

The change in package architecture caused the TestStand options to change. [Setting Name] was changed from '[Original Value]' to '[Updated Value]'.
When changing the package architecture, NI Package Builder updated the specified option values because they are not supported for the new package architecture.
The option value is automatically updated to use a supported value. Refer to the error message and verify that the new value is acceptable. If not, open the TestStand options and select the appropriate value.