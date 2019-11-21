Info 16021: Settings Updated From Package Architecture Change

The change in package architecture caused the TestStand options to change. [Setting Name] was changed from '[Original Value]' to '[Updated Value]'.

Why does this info occur?

When changing the package architecture, NI Package Builder updated the specified option values because they are not supported for the new package architecture.

How do I resolve this info?

The option value is automatically updated to use a supported value. Refer to the error message and verify that the new value is acceptable. If not, open the TestStand options and select the appropriate value.