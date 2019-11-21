Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Warning 16009: Product Not Found in Package Installer

Last Modified: November 11, 2019

The product '[product name]' not found in Package Installer: '[suite path]'.

Why does this warning occur?

A product included in your package installer could not be found in the package installer it was sourced from. Either the package installer has been updated and no longer contains that product, or there was an error loading the product information from the package installer.

How do I resolve this warning?

Verify that the product is contained in the package installer. If it is not, remove the product from your package installer. If there was an error loading the product information, refer to the message details for more information.

