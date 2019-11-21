Error -19053: VI Version Later Than Active Version

One or more subVIs are saved in a LabVIEW version later than the active LabVIEW version.
Why does this error occur?
One or more of the files is saved in a version later than the active version of LabVIEW.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Use a newer version of LabVIEW to deploy the files. TO change the version of LabVIEW used by NI Package builder, first close all open LabVIEW versions, then open the desired version.
- If you want to create the distribution with the current LabVIEW version, you can open the specified files in a newer version of LabVIEW and save the files for a previous version.