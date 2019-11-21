Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Table Of Contents

Error -19053: VI Version Later Than Active Version

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: November 11, 2019

One or more subVIs are saved in a LabVIEW version later than the active LabVIEW version.

Why does this error occur?

One or more of the files is saved in a version later than the active version of LabVIEW.

How do I resolve this error?

Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
  • Use a newer version of LabVIEW to deploy the files. TO change the version of LabVIEW used by NI Package builder, first close all open LabVIEW versions, then open the desired version.
  • If you want to create the distribution with the current LabVIEW version, you can open the specified files in a newer version of LabVIEW and save the files for a previous version.

Recently Viewed Topics