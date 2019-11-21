Error -19031: Inconsistent Capitalization in Sequence Files

Sequence files are referencing code modules at the following paths with inconsistent capitalization. Use the TestStand Sequence Editor to edit the sequence files and make the case consistent.

Why does this error occur?

One or more steps refer to LabVIEW Projects with the same path but with inconsistent capitalization. This configuration can lead to undefined behavior.

How do I resolve this error?

Open the sequence files in the TestStand Sequence Editor and use the Find and Replace tool to replace all the instances of the specified project path with the same capitalization.