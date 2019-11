Error -16604: Example Publishing is Not Available for the Targeted Version of LabVIEW NXG

The currently targeted LabVIEW NXG Addon version, [addon version], does not support example publishing. The files in the Addon will not be published to LabVIEW NXG.

Why does this error occur?

The package is currently configured to publish examples to a LabVIEW NXG Addon version which does not support publishing.

How do I resolve this error?

Reconfigure the package to no longer publish examples in the "Publish Examples to LabVIEW NXG" dialog or move the files to another Addon version.