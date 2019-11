Error -16507: Error Initializing TestStand

Error initializing TestStand or Package Builder support for TestStand. Ensure that a supported version of TestStand is installed.

Why does this error occur?

NI package builder requires that TestStand 2019 and later is the active version of TestStand.

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that you have TestStand 2019 or later Installed, and that you have set it as the active TestStand version using the TestStand Version Selector. If this error persists, reinstall TestStand.