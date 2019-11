Error -16067: Solution Corrupted

An error occurred while loading the solution because it has been corrupted.

Why does this error occur?

Unable to load the solution file. Refer to the additional error details for information on the failure.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the additional details for information on the failure, noting if the error refers to a specific section of the solution file. Open the solution file in a text or XML editor to further troubleshoot the issue.