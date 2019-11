Error -16043: Plugin Cannot Get Default Protected Directories

An error occurred getting the protected directories in the Package Builder support for [component product name].

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder uses protected directories to disallow certain destinations for files in a package. For example, you should not install items to C:\Program Files\National Instruments. An unexpected error occurred while retrieving the list of protected directories for a specific application support component.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the message details for more information.