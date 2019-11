Error -16031: Cannot Register Solution Extension

The Package Builder solution extension (.pbs) could not be registered.

Why does this error occur?

When installing Package Builder, the *.pbs file extension is registered with Windows to allow Package Builder solution files to be opened in Package Builder by default. An unexpected error occurred performing this registration.

How do I resolve this error?

Close all other applications, except NI Package Manager, and install the NI Package Builder package again with administrator privileges.