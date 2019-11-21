Error -16018: Cannot Load Protected Directories

Unexpected error when loading protected directories file.

Why does this error occur?

Protected directories loaded from the protected directories file are used to prevent specifying a destination for an item in a package that should not be used. For example, you should not install items to C:\Program Files\National Instruments. The file was loaded, but an error occurred reading the contents.

How do I resolve this error?

Open the protected directories file, %LocalAppData%\National Instruments\Package Builder\ProtectedDirectories.txt, and check that the file contains a '[Protected Directories]' section that contains a list of directory paths separated by new lines. Each path should begin with a target root directory and end in a slash, for example: [Program Files (32-bit)]\path\. If needed, you may delete the file and perform a package build again. A default file will be created.