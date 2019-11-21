Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Tool Bar

Version:
Last Modified: November 20, 2019

The Package Builder tool bar contains the following options:

Option Function
Opens an existing solution (.pbs).
Saves the solution.
Builds all packages for the current solution.
Builds all installers and repositories for the current solution.
Builds all packages, installers, and repositories for the current solution.
Specifies options for any LabVIEW VIs included in your package and options for whether to use a TestStand environment file when creating a package using TestStand files. Refer to TestStand Options for more information.
spd-note-note
Note  

This button only displays a dialog if you have TestStand 2019 or later and TestStand support for NI Package Builder.

