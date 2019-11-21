Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Packages Pane

Last Modified: November 20, 2019

Use the Packages pane to create and edit packages and package behavior.

Packages Options

Use the Packages options to add new packages to a solution, to build packages, to set dependencies for packages, and add installation constraints for packages.

Icon Action Details
New Package Use to create a new package.
Delete Selected Packages Use to delete the currently selected package.
Add Dependency Use to add a package dependency directly using the drop-down checkboxes (if any) or using the Add Dependency to Package ‘<PackageName>’ dialog.
Build All Packages Use to build all packages (including dependent files and other packages) included in the currently open solution file.
Open Output Location Use to open the output package file location in Windows Explorer.
Expand All Use to expand all collapsed packages.
Collapse All Use to collapse all expanded packages.

