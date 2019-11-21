Warnings, Errors, and Messages

This help file contains detailed information about the warnings, errors, and messages that NI Package Builder returns.

Warnings

The following table lists NI Package Builder warning codes, which indicate issues that do not break the distribution but might cause problems.

Code Description 16001 Cannot Drop Item Into Editor 16002 Could Not Discover Dependencies 16005 Invalid Product Installer 16006 Cannot Drop Duplicate Named Items in Editor Target 16007 Loading Solution Warnings 16009 Product Not Found in Package Installer 16010 Cannot Promote Virtual Source Items 16012 Discovery Missing Dependencies 16035 No Auto-Incremented Versions To Save 16040 Plugin Discover For File Failed 16051 Feed Packages Build Unsuccessful 16052 Package With No Files 16058 References To Missing Packages 16060 Distribution Item In NI Directory 16061 Discover Not Performed on Missing Input Items 16500 TestStand Dependency Not Included 16503 TestStand Property Node Step Deployed Without a LabVIEW Project 16504 Nested TestStand Workspaces Not Supported 16505 File Not Found While Updating TestStand Sequence Dependency Paths 16508 Could Not Load a TestStand Sequence File 16509 Cannot Find TestStand Environment Root Directory 16510 Cannot Find TestStand Environment Package 16511 TestStand Step References Files By Expression 16513 TestStand Project Dependencies Not Found 16514 TestStand Include All Files in LabVIEW Project Failed 16515 TestStand Cannot Update Step Specified by Variable Expression 16516 Unable to Update Code Module Path in Sequence File 19202 Code Module Paths not Updated (Warning) 19203 Absolute Path in Step Type 19206 Top-Level and SubVI In Different Destinations 19209 File Destinations Changed To Prevent Conflict 19219 Could Not Rebuild Distribution VIs

Errors

The following table lists NI Package Builder error codes, which indicate issues you must fix before the distribution can succeed.

Code Description -16003 Cannot Build Empty Package Installer -16004 Cannot Initialize LabVIEW Deployment Support Library -16008 Extension Handled By Multiple Support Packages -16011 Files Failed to Copy -16013 Cannot Find Package Dependency -16014 Unable to Delete File -16015 Cannot Create Package Staging Directory -16016 Unable to Delete Directory -16017 Discovery Exclusion Regex Failed -16018 Cannot Load Protected Directories -16019 Cannot Load Protected Directories From File -16020 Cannot Load Discovery Exclusions From File -16022 Error Occurred While Cleaning Output Directory -16023 Cannot Create Feed Stage Directory -16024 Error Occurred While Discovering Dependencies -16025 Error Obtaining Installed Packages -16026 An Error Occurred While Performing Analysis -16027 NI Package Manager Reported an Error -16028 Discovery Exclusion File Read Error -16029 Discovery Exclusion File Write Error -16030 Cli Error -16031 Cannot Register Solution Extension -16032 Non-Admin Cannot Register Solution Extension -16033 Cannot Unregister Solution Extension -16034 Non-admin Cannot Unregister Solution Extension -16036 Invalid Solution Path -16037 Solution Path Too Long -16038 Solution Load Failure -16039 Solution Save Failure -16041 Error Occurred in Support Component -16042 Plugin Discover Failed -16043 Plugin Cannot Get Default Protected Directories -16044 Plugin Cannot Get Default Path -16045 Plugin Cannot Get Default Company Exclusions -16046 Plugin Cannot Get Build Summary -16047 Plugin Analysis Failure -16048 Plugin Staging Failed -16049 Product Support Failed -16050 Feed Packages Never Built -16053 Package Validation Errors Found -16054 Distribution Item Has Invalid Property Values -16055 Package Relationship Validation Errors Found -16056 Package Installer or Repository Validation Errors Found -16057 Disconnected Items Found -16059 NI Package Manager Is Not Installed -16062 Solution Log File Open Failed -16063 Internal Log File Open Failed -16064 On-Disk Installer Missing Product -16066 Invalid Protected Directory -16067 Solution Corrupted -16069 File IO Error During Construct -16070 Cannot Build Package Installer -16071 Cannot Change File Attribute -16072 Cannot Create Path -16073 Certificates Not Available -16074 Cannot Find Package Installer -16075 Cannot Get Deployable Products from Installer -16076 Cannot Get Available Packages -16077 Cannot Read Suite -16078 Cannot Get Packages from Cache -16079 Cannot Get Package Dependencies -16080 Cannot Download Packages -16081 Cannot Get Package Metadata -16082 Cannot Get Repo Contents -16083 Cannot Build Repo -16084 Unexpected Exception -16085 Solution File Not Found -16507 Error Initializing TestStand -16512 TestStand Invalid Architecture Combination -16517 Cannot Export Module in TestStand Sequence File -19001 File Not Found -19006 Broken VIs -19010 Deployment Requires LabVIEW Development System -19011 Deployment Contains No Files or Components -19014 Empty Path Specified for TestStand Deployment Utility Option -19024 Projects Open in LabVIEW Development System -19025 Packed Project Libraries Open in LabVIEW Development System -19026 Invalid Project -19031 Inconsistent Capitalization in Sequence Files -19033 Cannot Load Distribution VIs -19034 Cannot Call Distribution VIs -19035 Duplicate Files Included in Deployment -19037 Packed Library Cannot Set Relative Path To Dependencies -19039 Feature Not Supported In Active LabVIEW Version -19040 Cannot Delete File -19041 Cannot Copy Files -19052 Problem Reading Dependencies -19053 VI Version Later Than Active Version -19054 Packed Library Cannot Be Opened -19057 VI Namespace Mismatch

Information

The following table lists NI Package Builder informational messages that do not break a distribution but might lead to unexpected or unintended behavior. Review these messages carefully to determine if you need to take action to resolve them.