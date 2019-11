Measurement Studio Support

Package Builder supports creating packages for .NET base applications and files; however, Package Builder does not offer the following deployment features available in Measurement Studio Installer Builder:

Adding .NET assemblies to the GAC.

Automatically including NI package dependencies, such as drivers, for .NET code modules.

Creating keys and setting values in the Windows Registry.

Specifying installer minimum and maximum Windows OS version launch conditions.

Digitally signing package installer executables.

Setting file attributes for installed files.