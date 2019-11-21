Features

Configure and create packages, including defining the dependencies between packages.

Create local repositories that contain one or more top-level packages, any dependent packages and a feed that lists the collection of packages and their location.

Create package installers that contain one or more top-level packages and any dependent packages.

Bundle multiple NI product installers into a single package installer. You can use Package Builder to perform the following tasks:

New Features in Package Builder 19.6

Specify TestStand source and binary files you want to include in the LabVIEW Override Module Settings window.

Build package installers.

Include products from package installers built with Package Builder versions 19.6 and later.

Continue working in the same pane layout each time you re-start Package Builder. Go to Edit»Reset Window Layout to restore the default layout.

Known Limitations with Supporting Long Paths

Package Builder does not support directory and file paths greater than 260 characters in length. You cannot open solutions in directories with long paths, and cannot stage and build files for inclusion in a package if the output directory or the files in the output directory have long paths. This is a restriction of the Windows file system, and affects other deployment tools such as TestStand Deployment Utility and Measurement Studio Installer Builder. You may receive generic file I/O errors when building to a path that exceeds this length.

Installing TestStand Support

To use NI Package Builder TestStand features, you must install the TestStand Support Package that corresponds to the version of TestStand you will be using when installing Package Builder.

Note When installing Package Builder, include any recommended TestStand Support packages.

If you are connected to the internet, you can use NI Package Manager to add recommended packages by navigating to the Installed tab in NI Package Manager. Select the 'NI Package Builder' package, and click the gear in the right-most column to launch the Install Related Packages dialog. In this dialog, ensure that the package you need is selected, then proceed with the installation.

If you are not connected to the internet, uninstall, then re-install Package Builder, selecting the required TestStand Support packages when prompted. If you install TestStand after you install Package Builder you can install TestStand Support packages in the following ways:

Package Builder supports creating TestStand-based deployments with TestStand 2019 and later. Refer to Feature Comparison between TestStand Deployment Utility and Package Builder in this manual for feature differences between the TestStand Deployment Utility and Package Builder.

For more information on deploying TestStand files, refer to Feature Comparison between TestStand Deployment Utility and Package Builder.

Note You cannot directly migrate a TestStand Deployment Utility deployment to Package Builder. To re-create your deployment in Package Builder, you can add your existing TestStand source files to a new Package Builder solution and configure your packages.