How to Execute Pre/Post-Install Custom Commands

Using the
Manage Custom Executes
dialog box, you can create custom executes to expand the functionality of your package-based distribution.
Follow these steps to add a custom execute:
-
Select a package from the Packages pane.
-
Navigate to Custom executes in the Properties pane and click the […] button to open the Manage Custom Executes dialog.
-
Select Post All Install from the drop-down menu.
-
Click the New button to create a new custom execute.
Refer to the following procedures for specific examples of custom executes.