Running Non-Package MSI Distributions

Use this procedure to use custom executes to run a MSI distribution after your package installs.
-
In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
-
Set the Executable Path to the name of the msiexec executable.
msiexec.exe
-
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments needed:
/i <file.msi>
The /i flag runs the MSI installer normally.
Replace the flag <file.msi> with the full path to your MSI file.
Use the /x flag to uninstall your MSI file.
-
Click OK.
-
Go to to build all packages.
After the package installs, the installation runs the MSI installer as specified.