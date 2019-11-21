Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Running Non-Package EXE Distributions

Last Modified: November 20, 2019
Use this procedure to run an . exe distribution after your package installs.
  1. In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
  2. Set the Executable Path to the name of the command prompt executable. 
    cmd.exe
  3. In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to pass in a string to command prompt and then run one of the following commands: 
    /c <file.exe>

    The /c flag carries out the command specified and then terminates.

    Where <file.exe> is replaced by the full path to your .exe file.

  4. Click OK.
  5. Build all packages by selecting Build»Build All Packages.
  6. When your package installer is run after the installation is executed, the executable will run.

