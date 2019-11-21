Setting Environment Variables

Set the Executable Path to the name of the command prompt executable:

In the Arguments property, provide the arguments needed to pass in a string to the command prompt and then run setx :

/c setx <Name> <Value>

The /c flag carries out the command specified and then terminates.

This command replaces <Name> and <Value> with the name of the environmental variable you are creating or editing, and the value you wish to assign to that variable.