Registering COM ActiveX Servers

Use this procedure to register any ActiveX Servers or Controls COM Servers for your application to use.
In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
Set the Executable Path to the name of the regsvr32.exe executable.
regsvr32.exe
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to import your configuration:
/s “<file.dll>”
The /s flag ensures you will perform the register silently.
Where <file.dll> is replaced by the path and name of your COM Server dll or OCX file if it is a ActiveX Control.
Note
To unregister a COM object use the /u flag.
Click OK.
Build all packages by selecting .
When your package installer is run after the installation is executed, the COM Object will be registered.