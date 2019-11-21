Registering COM ActiveX Servers

In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)] .

Set the Executable Path to the name of the regsvr32.exe executable.

In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to import your configuration:

/s “<file.dll>”

The /s flag ensures you will perform the register silently.

Where <file.dll> is replaced by the path and name of your COM Server dll or OCX file if it is a ActiveX Control.