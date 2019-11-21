Architecting a Multiple-Package Distribution

When creating a package-based distribution, you can use multiple packages to create a more modular distribution. By using a multi-package approach, you can reduce future efforts required when updating components of the distribution by reducing the impact of updates to the system. For example, if you create separate packages for your Application Engine, User Interface, and Command Line Interface, you can update the User Interface package without the need to update or test the Application Engine.
Use the following guidance to help you determine the best way to divide your distribution into multiple packages:
- Consider which components of your system will need more frequent updates, and place them in a different package than files which are not expected to need frequent updates. This way, you can create updated packages for only the portions of the system which are changed.
- Create individual packages for various components of your system. For example, you can separate files into packages based on purpose: you can create separate packages for user interface, test procedures, shared libraries, calibration data, etc. You can use the ‘Depends’ package relationship to ensure that file dependencies contained in another package are always present on the system.