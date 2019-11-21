The Package Builder menu bar contains the following options:
|Option
|Function
|File
|Creates, opens, saves, or closes a Package Builder (.pbs) file. Use the Add submenu to add an input file or folder, package, local repository, or a package installer.
|Edit
|Cuts, copies, or pastes settings or files, enables the search bar in the active pane, or resets the window layout. If you have a valid TestStand license, you can access the TestStand Options submenu, which provides additional advanced options.
|Build
|Cleans, builds, opens, or deploys a package.
|Help
|Launches the NI Help Viewer, accesses the documentation for Package Builder, and accesses information about your Package Builder installation.