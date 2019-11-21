Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Deploying a Package Without Using an Installer or Repository

Last Modified: November 20, 2019

You can deploy a single package without using an installer or repository if you are deploying to a target machine that already contains NI Package Manager and any required dependencies.

To deploy a package without using an installer or repository:

  1. Build a package.
  2. Use the Open Output Location button to open the folder containing the built package.
  3. Select and copy the .nipkg file you created.
  4. Deploy the file either by placing it on your network or sending it to users to be copied locally.
  5. Use NI Package Manager to install the package.

