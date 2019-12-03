You can configure the mathematical channel to perform mathematical operations on the signal.
Use the following settings to configure the math channel.
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables math operation on the source channels.
|Volts/div
|Vertical scale of the display.
|Shrink
|Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div.
|Expand
|Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div.
|Vertical position
|Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V.
|Function
|Math operation you want to perform on the channels.
|Source A
|First source channel.
|Source B
|Second source channel.
The Oscilloscope may acquire noisy signals. Use digital filtering to remove unwanted parts of the captured waveform such as noise within the bandwidth of the instrument. You can set Function to Filter to enable digital filtering. Use the following settings to configure the math channel when digital filtering is enabled:
|Setting
|Description
|Source
|Source channel on which you want to perform digital filtering.
|Typology
|The design type of the filter.
|Type
|The passband of the filter. Only low pass filter is available.
|Order
|The maximum delay, in samples, used in creating each output sample. The range of Order is between 1 and 16.
|Cutoff frequency
|A frequency characterizing a boundary between a passband and a stopband. The value of Cutoff frequency must be greater than 0.