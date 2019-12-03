Math Channel

You can configure the mathematical channel to perform mathematical operations on the signal.

Use the following settings to configure the math channel.

Setting Description Status Enables or disables math operation on the source channels. Volts/div Vertical scale of the display. Shrink Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div. Expand Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div. Vertical position Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V . Function Math operation you want to perform on the channels. Source A First source channel. Source B Second source channel.

Digital Filtering

The Oscilloscope may acquire noisy signals. Use digital filtering to remove unwanted parts of the captured waveform such as noise within the bandwidth of the instrument. You can set Function to Filter to enable digital filtering. Use the following settings to configure the math channel when digital filtering is enabled: