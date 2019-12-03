NI ELVIS III 2.2 New Features

Refer to the list below to learn what's new in NI ELVIS III 2.2.
You can now stream data from Multisim Live to Measurements Live to compare your theoretical circuit design with real-world measurements.
Simulating the instruments helps you learn to use the instruments before connecting to a real NI ELVIS III device. Go directly to measurementslive.ni.com and click DEVICE SIMULATION to simulate the following two pairs of instruments:
Measurements Live adds the following improvements to the Data Logger and Digital I/O Soft Front Panels:
You can now program the NI ELVIS III with Python by using the following additional examples: