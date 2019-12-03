Trigger Settings (Oscilloscope)

You can configure the trigger by using the trigger settings.
|Setting
|Description
|Type
|Type of trigger to start the acquisition. Refer to the Oscilloscope Concepts section to learn about different trigger types.
|Source
|Source of the trigger that starts the data acquisition.
|Slope
|Place at which a trigger occurs.
|Level
|Voltage at which a trigger occurs. This setting is enabled only when Type is Analog edge. Level must be between -50 V and 50 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 1x and between -500 V and 500 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 10x.
Note
The Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to reduce false triggering due to noise or jitter in the signal, by adding a window above or below Level. The hysteresis is 25% of Volts/div. You can adjust the value of hysteresis by configuring Volts/div in Channel Settings. Refer to Hysteresis to learn more about how hysteresis works.
|Set 50%
|Sets the trigger level as 50% of the peak-to-peak voltage of the measured signal. This setting is available only when Type is Analog edge.
|Acquisition delay
|Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enable Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.
|Position
|
The time between the trigger position and the middle of the display pane. The value of Position changes when you move the trigger horizontally.