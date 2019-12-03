Trigger Settings (Oscilloscope)

Type Type of trigger to start the acquisition. Refer to the Oscilloscope Concepts section to learn about different trigger types. Analog edge —A trigger occurs when the signal you select in Source crosses the trigger threshold that you define in Level .

Source Source of the trigger that starts the data acquisition. Channel N —The instrument uses Channel N as the trigger signal. You can select Channel N only when Type is Analog edge .

Slope Place at which a trigger occurs. Rising —The trigger occurs at a rising edge for digital signals, or a rising slope for analog signals.

Level Voltage at which a trigger occurs. This setting is enabled only when Type is Analog edge. Level must be between -50 V and 50 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 1x and between -500 V and 500 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 10x. Note The Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to reduce false triggering due to noise or jitter in the signal, by adding a window above or below Level. The hysteresis is 25% of Volts/div. You can adjust the value of hysteresis by configuring Volts/div in Channel Settings. Refer to Hysteresis to learn more about how hysteresis works.

Set 50% Sets the trigger level as 50% of the peak-to-peak voltage of the measured signal. This setting is available only when Type is Analog edge.

Acquisition delay Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window. Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enablewhen there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.