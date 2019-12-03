Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.2 Manual

Table Of Contents

Trigger Settings (Oscilloscope)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: November 26, 2019

You can configure the trigger by using the trigger settings.

Setting Description
Type Type of trigger to start the acquisition. Refer to the Oscilloscope Concepts section to learn about different trigger types.
  • Analog edge—A trigger occurs when the signal you select in Source crosses the trigger threshold that you define in Level.
  • Digital edge—A trigger occurs on a rising edge of an external digital signal. To use a digital edge trigger, you must first connect a TTL-level signal to the Trigger channel on the NI ELVIS III.
Source Source of the trigger that starts the data acquisition.
  • Channel N—The instrument uses Channel N as the trigger signal. You can select Channel N only when Type is Analog edge.
  • TRIG—The instrument uses the Trigger channel on the NI ELVIS III as the trigger signal. You can select TRIG only when Type is Digital edge.
Slope Place at which a trigger occurs.
  • Rising—The trigger occurs at a rising edge for digital signals, or a rising slope for analog signals.
  • Falling—The trigger occurs at a falling slope for analog signals. This option is currently unavailable for digital signals.
  • Either—The trigger occurs in either case. This option is currently unavailable for digital signals.
Level Voltage at which a trigger occurs. This setting is enabled only when Type is Analog edge. Level must be between -50 V and 50 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 1x and between -500 V and 500 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 10x.
spd-note-note
Note  

The Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to reduce false triggering due to noise or jitter in the signal, by adding a window above or below Level. The hysteresis is 25% of Volts/div. You can adjust the value of hysteresis by configuring Volts/div in Channel Settings. Refer to Hysteresis to learn more about how hysteresis works.

Set 50% Sets the trigger level as 50% of the peak-to-peak voltage of the measured signal. This setting is available only when Type is Analog edge.
Acquisition delay Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enable Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.
Position

The time between the trigger position and the middle of the display pane. The value of Position changes when you move the trigger horizontally.

Recently Viewed Topics