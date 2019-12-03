Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.2 Manual

Stimulus Channel Settings

Version:
Last Modified: November 26, 2019

Use this section of the Bode Analyzer to enter basic measurement settings.

The following Stimulus channel settings are available.

Setting Description Operational Limits
Start frequency Specifies the frequency at which to start the Bode plot sweep.

Range: 1 Hz to 2.5 MHz

Resolution: 1 Hz

Stop frequency Specifies the frequency at which to stop the Bode plot sweep.

Range: 1 Hz to 15 MHz

Resolution: 1 Hz

Steps per decade Specifies the number of evenly spaced frequency points to sweep per decade.

Range: 1 to 1000

Resolution: 1

Peak amplitude Peak amplitude of the sine wave during the sweep.

Range: 50 mV to 10 V

Resolution: 10 mV

