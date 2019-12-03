Use this section of the Bode Analyzer to enter basic measurement settings.
The following Stimulus channel settings are available.
|Setting
|Description
|Operational Limits
|Start frequency
|Specifies the frequency at which to start the Bode plot sweep.
|
Range: 1 Hz to 2.5 MHz
Resolution: 1 Hz
|Stop frequency
|Specifies the frequency at which to stop the Bode plot sweep.
|
Range: 1 Hz to 15 MHz
Resolution: 1 Hz
|Steps per decade
|Specifies the number of evenly spaced frequency points to sweep per decade.
|
Range: 1 to 1000
Resolution: 1
|Peak amplitude
|Peak amplitude of the sine wave during the sweep.
|
Range: 50 mV to 10 V
Resolution: 10 mV