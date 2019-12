Simulating the Instruments

Learn to use the major instruments on the NI ELVIS III device before connecting to a real device.

Oscilloscope & Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Variable Power Supply & Digital Multimeter

Go directly to measurementslive.ni.com Click DEVICE SIMULATION to connect Measurements Live to a simulated NI ELVIS III device. On the top right corner, choose a pair of instruments to simulate by clicking a checkbox. You launch the corresponding Soft Front Panels (SFPs) and the SFPs run immediately. Observe the measurements on the SFPs. Adjust the configuration options as needed.

NI ELVIS III

The following two typical pairs of instruments are pre-connected and configured for you to simulate, covering the common use cases in labs, such as generating, acquiring, and analyzing waveforms. Complete the following steps to simulate the instruments. Some configuration options are dimmed because they do not work on a simulated device. Refer to Channel Connections and Supported Features for Simulated Instruments to learn what tasks you can perform by simulating the instruments. To experience full functionality of the, connect to a real device!