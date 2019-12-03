Use the following settings to configure a reference channel.
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables sourcing data from another channel.
|Volts/div
|Vertical scale of the display.
|Shrink
|Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div.
|Expand
|Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div.
|Vertical position
|Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V.
|Mode
|Data sources for the reference channels.
When you select Load from file, the Oscilloscope loads data from a data file. The following settings are available only when you select Load from file for Mode.
|Setting
|Description
|Source file
|Path to the data file. You can load CSV files from Multisim and Multisim Live and TDMS files from LabVIEW. The TDMS files must contain only analog waveform data. You can also load CSV or TDMS files exported from the Oscilloscope.
|Source file channel
|Channel you want to import. If the source data file contains data of multiple channels, you can use Source file channel to select which channel of data you want to import to the Oscilloscope.
When you select Stream from Multisim Live, the Oscilloscope loads simulated data streamed from Multisim Live. The following settings are available only when you select Stream from Multisim Live for Mode.
|Setting
|Description
|Source circuit
|Name of the circuit you want to use as the source for the reference channel.
|Source probe
|Name of the probe you want to use as the source for the reference channel.
|Sync trigger settings
|Select the checkbox to synchronize your simulated signals with real signals. Sync trigger settings means applying the physical channel trigger settings to this reference channel and aligning simulated time points on all reference channels with the physical channel trigger settings. You can apply the trigger settings to only one reference channel at one time. By default, the checkbox does not contain a checkmark.