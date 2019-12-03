Reference Channel

Use the following settings to configure a reference channel.

Setting Description Status Enables or disables sourcing data from another channel. Volts/div Vertical scale of the display. Shrink Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div. Expand Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div. Vertical position Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V . Mode Data sources for the reference channels. When you select Load from file , the Oscilloscope loads data from a data file. You specify the path to the file in Source file .

Load from file

When you select Load from file, the Oscilloscope loads data from a data file. The following settings are available only when you select Load from file for Mode.

Setting Description Source file Path to the data file. You can load CSV files from Multisim and Multisim Live and TDMS files from LabVIEW. The TDMS files must contain only analog waveform data. You can also load CSV or TDMS files exported from the Oscilloscope. Source file channel Channel you want to import. If the source data file contains data of multiple channels, you can use Source file channel to select which channel of data you want to import to the Oscilloscope.

Stream from Multisim Live

When you select Stream from Multisim Live, the Oscilloscope loads simulated data streamed from Multisim Live. The following settings are available only when you select Stream from Multisim Live for Mode.