Monitoring the Prototyping Board Switch with Digital I/O

This example illustrates how to use the Digital I/O to monitor the switch.
Install the NI ELVIS III prototyping board onto the NI ELVIS III workstation.
Connect a jumper wire between Bank A, Channel DIO 0 (A/DIO 0) and SW0 A, and between DGND and SW0 B, as shown in the following diagram: Refer to Connecting Signals to Digital I/O for more details about connecting to the digital input/output.
Press the application board power button on the workstation to power on the application board.
Caution
To ensure safety, you must connect the wires before powering on the application board.
Launch the Digital I/O Soft Front Panel (SFP).
Configure A/DIO7:0 to the Read mode.
Click Run to start reading data from the SW0 A switch.
Turn on/off the SW0 A switch on the workstation. The readback value of A/DIO 0 is 1 when you turn on the switch and 0 when you turn off the switch.
