Monitoring the Prototyping Board Switch with Digital I/O

Last Modified: November 26, 2019

This example illustrates how to use the Digital I/O to monitor the switch.

  1. Install the NI ELVIS III prototyping board onto the NI ELVIS III workstation.
  2. Connect a jumper wire between Bank A, Channel DIO 0 (A/DIO 0) and SW0 A, and between DGND and SW0 B, as shown in the following diagram:

    Refer to Connecting Signals to Digital I/O for more details about connecting to the digital input/output.
  3. Press the application board power button on the workstation to power on the application board.
    spd-note-caution
    Caution  

    To ensure safety, you must connect the wires before powering on the application board.

  4. Launch the Digital I/O Soft Front Panel (SFP).
  5. Configure A/DIO7:0 to the Read mode.
  6. Click Run to start reading data from the SW0 A switch.
  7. Turn on/off the SW0 A switch on the workstation. The readback value of A/DIO 0 is 1 when you turn on the switch and 0 when you turn off the switch.

