Taking a Measurement

This example illustrates how to use the Digital Multimeter (DMM) to measure voltage.

The procedure for taking other types of measurements is similar. Refer to the Configuration Options (DMM) section to learn about other measurement modes.

NI ELVIS III , as shown in the following diagram:



Refer to Connect the circuit under test to the, as shown in the following diagram:Refer to Connecting Signals to the Digital Multimeter (DMM) for more details about connecting to the DMM. Launch the DMM Soft Front Panel (SFP). Depending on the type of the input signal, click the DC voltage or AC voltage button, and select a proper range. Click Run to start measuring the signal. Read the real-time voltage from the panel. While the instrument is running, you can change the measurement mode and the range by adjusting the settings on the panel.